The Minnesota Department of Education is in Duluth Wednesday to talk to the public about the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

Signed into law by President Obama in December 2015, it replaces the No Child Left Behind Act. All states are required to submit a new state accountability plan to the U.S. Department of Education for the 2017-18 school year and the education department wants input in developing its plan. It would include goals for closing achievement gaps, test proficiency, graduation rates and English-language proficiency, along with one other indicator not related to testing. It could include school climate or student engagement, for example.

The education department is holding meetings throughout the state. The meeting in Duluth is from 6-7:30 p.m. at Denfeld High School, 401 N. 44th Ave. W. Other ways to share thoughts include email: mde.essa@state.mn.us; phone: (651) 582-8800; or letter: Minnesota Department of Education, 1500 Highway 36 W., Roseville, MN 55113.