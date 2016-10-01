A gap in knowledge

Maria Mitchell’s obsession was stars; the American astronomer has a comet, which she discovered, named for her. English chemist Rosalind Franklin made discoveries that led to understanding the structure of DNA.

If those names don’t ring a bell, said Patrick Weber, the artistic director with the Northern Expressions Arts Collective, it’s because there is not enough education about women’s contributions to science. Weber said the arts collective decided to address that gap of knowledge on a community level.

A community science forum and panel discussion will take place Monday night in Lincoln Park Middle School’s commons area. The panel includes Duluth-area women in math and science fields and will discuss how the Duluth community can provide local students with positive female role models in those fields.

The school is hosting the event in conjunction with the Northern Expressions Arts Collective and the Duluth Children’s Museum.

Weber said Friday the list of panelists was not yet finalized but so far includedShannon RedBrook, research assistant and program coordinator for the Bridges and Pathways programat the University of Minnesota Duluth; Jessica Olson from Barr Engineering; and Donna Kirk, a math professor at College of St. Scholastica.

Despite strides in gender equality, RedBrook said there still is a lack of awareness about women in the sciences. RedBrook said she hopes to show young women in the audience Monday night that being a female scientist is both possible and exciting.

“The science field is lacking in women as well as in minorities,” RedBrook said, adding it is imperative to reach children early. “That piques their interest now. By the time they’re in high school, they’ve decided what they want to do.”

The forum is being held in conjunction with the Mad Scientist Symposium, an upcoming interactive trick-or-treating experience for kids. The symposium will feature eight to 10 female scientists accompanied by educational stations designed by the Duluth Children’s Museum.

Weber said that when the Northern Expressions Arts Collective decided to host a science-themed symposium this year, he realized almost all of the scientists the group initially thought of featuring were male scientists. Weber said he could not name more than a handful of female scientists and decided to gauge the Duluth population on the same issue.

Weber said the collective approached more than 200 people at various Duluth summer festivals about the subject of female scientists.

“We started asking the question: how many female scientists do you know?” Weber said. “If they could name one, it was almost always Marie Curie.”

The Northern Expressions Arts Collective decided a forum and event geared at children would be a good way of beginning to address that knowledge gap, Weber said. Duluth’s YWCA Girl Power! Program will write the questions for Monday’s panel.

“We sort of fell into this crack where there was this huge void,” Weber said. “This is a stepping point for opportunities to open up that conversation.”

The Northern Expressions Arts Collective and the Duluth Children’s Museum also are using the symposium to challenge Duluth-area schools to make a greater effort to include female scientists in their curriculums. Weber said the collective’s goal is for educators to spend five minutes once a week introducing students to a female scientist.

Duluth Children’s Museum CEO Cameron Kruger said the museum can provide schools with the educational tools to accomplish that goal.

“What we really want is for young women in particular to take an interest in STEM,” Kruger said, referring to the acronym for science, technology, engineering and math. “The end goal for this is to have a little more gender equality in the sciences.”

Kirk said math and science have always been an interest of hers. She said she wants to show young people that anyone — regardless of gender — can enter those fields.

“It can be an interesting and exciting field,” she said, adding with a laugh: “Not the word some people think of with math.”

As technology becomes ever more present in the modern world, Kirk said the need for people in math and science fields will only increase. Awareness of the many career possibilities an interest in those fields provides is the key to getting young people to follow those paths, she said.

“Technology continues to infuse our everyday world,” Kirk said. “We need people who have that analytical thinking process.”

If you go

Community science forum and panel discussion

When: 6-7:30 p.m., Monday

Where: Lincoln Park Middle School, 3215 W. Third St., Duluth

Mad Scientist Symposium, an interactive trick-or-treating event for kids

When: 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Harrison Community Center, 3002 W. Third St., Duluth