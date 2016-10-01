Duluth police on Saturday identified a 24-year-old man whose body was found in downtown Duluth on Friday, but said investigators still were working to determine the cause of death.

Authorities said Zakayo Magomolla was found lying on his side on the 500 block of West Michigan Street just before 8 a.m. Friday. Officers arrived and determined that he was deceased.

Police said the case remains under investigation, and no further information was available as of Saturday night.