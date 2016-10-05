Pressroom Podcast: Halloween month is here

Terry Grier lays out cords to power colored lights to illuminate the gravestones at the "Haunted Cemetery" Halloween display. (2013 file / News Tribune)

Scary movie marathons, people decorating their yards with tombstones of weird people in history, and candy, candy, candy.

“Halloween has become a season, not just a day,” Brady Slater says. “It’s a month long or more now.”

We loaded the podcast studio this week to bring you everyone’s opinion on Halloween and the neverending holiday it has become. We cover everything from pumpkin carving to our favorite horror movies and our best ever costumes.

What we are into this week (rapid fire round): “Exile on Main St.” by the Rolling Stones, commuting to work by foot, Plant Nanny app, two-week vacations, and all things fall (sweaters, blankets, new TV series).

