Saturday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: More of the same
The Northland will remain in a similar weather pattern through the weekend, with cool and humid easterly flow bringing a layer of clouds back across the region today. Inland areas will gradually clear Saturday afternoon with highs in the 60s. The cloud cover will remain over Lake Superior during the afternoon, but could come back inland again Saturday night. A little more sun could arrive by the afternoon hours Sunday. Rain is possible late Tuesday into Wednesday.
-Meteorologist Justin Liles
7-day forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy; High: 62, Low: 49
Sunday: More PM sun; High: 63, Low: 48
Monday: Some sunshine; High: 63, Low: 46
Tuesday: Increasing clouds; High: 64, Low: 52
Wednesday: Scattered showers; High: 65, Low: 53
Thursday: Rain showers; High: 60, Low: 50
Friday: Scattered showers; High: 58, Low: 51