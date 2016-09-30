Eh? Share blizzard stories

This month marks the 25th anniversary of the mammoth 1991 Halloween Blizzard that buried Duluth and other parts of the Northland under more than 3 feet of snow.

Do you have a storm story that’s still vivid in your memory, all these years later? A memorable photo? We’d like to hear from you.

Share your 1991 blizzard photos and stories by emailing them to weather@duluthnews.com; we’ll run them in an upcoming edition of the News Tribune and/or online at duluthnews

tribune.com. For stories, please aim for no more than about 250 words.