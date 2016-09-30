Bygones for Oct. 1

Superior auto mechanics yesterday ended a 14-week strike against most new car dealers. The dealers reportedly offered a two-year contract with a 66-cent-per-hour increase in the first eleven months and an additional 48 cents per hour during the second 13 months.

News Tribune, Oct. 1, 1996

About 60 town of Superior residents met yesterday to hear the results of a study of possible health effects from a 1992 chemical spill. Dr. Robert Morris, who headed the study, said no long-term health effects have been found in the general population.

Members of the Northeast Coalition of the Minnesota Senior Federation yesterday recommended St. Louis County should hire a private firm to run Chris Jensen and Nopeming nursing homes. Senior federation members also blamed past county administrators for the homes’ continuing debt.

