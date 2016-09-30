Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Bygones for Oct. 1

    By David Ouse Today at 11:00 p.m.

    News Tribune, Oct. 1, 1976

    • A temporary ban on hunting, fishing and trapping on state-controlled lands in northern Minnesota went into effect at midnight yesterday due to serious fire danger caused by extremely dry conditions. State parks, forests, campgrounds and wildlife management areas are all off-limits.
  • Superior auto mechanics yesterday ended a 14-week strike against most new car dealers. The dealers reportedly offered a two-year contract with a 66-cent-per-hour increase in the first eleven months and an additional 48 cents per hour during the second 13 months.

    • News Tribune, Oct. 1, 1996

    • About 60 town of Superior residents met yesterday to hear the results of a study of possible health effects from a 1992 chemical spill. Dr. Robert Morris, who headed the study, said no long-term health effects have been found in the general population.
    • Members of the Northeast Coalition of the Minnesota Senior Federation yesterday recommended St. Louis County should hire a private firm to run Chris Jensen and Nopeming nursing homes. Senior federation members also blamed past county administrators for the homes’ continuing debt.

    Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

    Explore related topics:Newsbygonesnews
    Advertisement