Shipping traffic for Oct. 1

The Tim S. Dool, shown at Holcim on June 20, is scheduled to arrive today to unload cement. (Photo by Carole Lent)

Morning: Joseph L. Block, arriving to unload limestone; Tim S. Dool, arriving to unload cement

Afternoon: American Integrity, arriving to load coal

Evening: Cason J. Callaway, arriving to unload limestone

Superior entry

Evening: Burns Harbor, arriving to load iron ore pellets

Two Harbors

Morning or afternoon: Roger Blough, departing with iron ore pellets

For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.

Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.