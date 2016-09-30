Search
    Shipping traffic for Oct. 1

    By News Tribune Today at 11:00 p.m.
    The Tim S. Dool, shown at Holcim on June 20, is scheduled to arrive today to unload cement. (Photo by Carole Lent)

    Today

    Duluth entry

    Morning: Joseph L. Block, arriving to unload limestone; Tim S. Dool, arriving to unload cement

    Afternoon: American Integrity, arriving to load coal

    Evening: Cason J. Callaway, arriving to unload limestone

    Superior entry

    Evening: Burns Harbor, arriving to load iron ore pellets

    Two Harbors

    Morning or afternoon: Roger Blough, departing with iron ore pellets

    For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.

    Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.

