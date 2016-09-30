Shipping traffic for Oct. 1
Today
Duluth entry
Morning: Joseph L. Block, arriving to unload limestone; Tim S. Dool, arriving to unload cement
Afternoon: American Integrity, arriving to load coal
Evening: Cason J. Callaway, arriving to unload limestone
Superior entry
Evening: Burns Harbor, arriving to load iron ore pellets
Two Harbors
Morning or afternoon: Roger Blough, departing with iron ore pellets
For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.
Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.