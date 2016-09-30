Debates stir debate in northern Wisconsin congressional race

Incumbent Rep. Sean Duffy (left) is being challenged this fall by Mary Hoeft (right) in Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District.

Mary Hoeft, who is challenging incumbent Congressman Sean Duffy for Wisconsin's 7th District seat, has been calling on her opponent to take part in debates for weeks. But she has yet to accept Duffy's invitation to take part in a couple of debates organized by his campaign.

Hoeft contends the events, slated to take place Nov. 3 and 4 in Wausau and Hayward, were put together by Duffy's campaign team without any input from her own team.

Mark Bednar, Duffy's communications director, said campaign staff reached repeatedly to Hoeft and her staff, but the candidate was unresponsive.

A fiery Hoeft refuted Bednar's version of events, accusing Duffy and his team of "an arrogant power play."

"What this man has done, and I hope it becomes a national story, is he has set his own debate rules, that there be no opening statements. He has hand-picked the panelists. He has chosen the sites. And the dates he has picked — Nov. 3 and 4 — are after early voting has ended," she said.

"This is a man who's trying to manipulate freedom of speech. This is a man who's trying to have total control over what happens, when it happens and who's asking questions," Hoeft said. "My God, it's wrong."

Bednar said he considers Hoeft's reaction a sign of desperation.

"To say that they were blindsided or that they didn't see this coming or that this is heavy-handed is completely misleading, and their team is crying foul because they have no other issues to talk about to the press. Mary Hoeft has no policy issues to stand on, so she's basically creating something out of nothing in order to get into this 'he said... she said...' with the media, because it's the only story she can run with." Bednar said.

Duffy, R-Weston, is a Hayward native and former Ashland County district attorney who is running for his fourth term in Congress. Hoeft, a communications professor at the University of Wisconsin-Barron County, is challenging him as a Democrat on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The 7th District covers a vast swath of northern Wisconsin, including Superior, Hayward, Ashland and Wausau.

Media partners

As for the individual journalists chosen to participate in the debate, Bednar said the selection was left to the news organizations that were invited to take part in the event.

"The media has chosen their panelists. They're choosing their questions, too," he said.

Seth Mela, a self-described "conservative Christian" talk radio host at WSAU-AM who is slated to moderate the debate in Wausau, said he thinks Hoeft is "playing political games" that distract attention from the more important issues facing the district

While he has received some guidelines regarding the debate's format, Mela said he wouldn't stand for any meddling by either campaign.

"I wouldn't be involved with it at all if either side came to me and said, 'Hey listen, do you mind if you ask this or you give us a little of this?' I'd say, 'Yeah. I do mind. Have a nice day. And by the way, I'll be talking about this the next day on my talk show.' That would be pretty stupid on either side," Mela said.

Shelley Nelson, editor of the Superior Telegram, said she declined an invitation from Darrin Schmitz, a member of Duffy's campaign team, to serve as a panelist for one of the debates.

"I don't want to be perceived as working for a campaign," she said. "I think it hurts my credibility as a journalist if I appear to be taking sides."

As for whether participating in the event would give people the impression that she was siding with Duffy, Nelson said: "It would give anybody who is looking at it objectively that opinion, I believe."

The Telegram and the News Tribune both are owned by Forum Communications.

Geoff Sheagley, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Minnesota Duluth, said the role Duffy's campaign evidently played in setting up the debates strikes him as a bit unorthodox.

"Typically the campaigns agree on a neutral party to administer a debate — someone like the League of Women Voters, a university, Minnesota Public Radio or Wisconsin Public Radio, those sorts of entities — in part because that's how you get both sides to buy in and trust that process as legitimate. And they also typically wrangle over dates, as well."

Duffy declined other requests for him to participate in debates, including one proposed by Danielle Kaeding, a reporter for Wisconsin Public Radio in Superior.

"There have been debate invitations here and there from a few different entities, but no single one offered a good opportunity for the most amount of viewers," Bednar said.

He contends the debates that have now been organized will deliver larger audiences, via television, radio and print mediums.

"Sean Duffy could go debate on a street corner with Mary Hoeft, where no one would see it. That would be dodgy or non-transparent. But this is the exact opposite. We want our campaign and her campaign to get the most exposure to the voters as possible," Bednar said.

Even if the arrangement of the pending debates in Wausau and Hayward was a bit atypical, Sheagley said that doesn't cause him to conclude they will be fundamentally flawed

"I don't think it necessarily would mean the debate would be rigged or anything like that, but I could certainly see why that would create some questions about trusting that process," he said.

"For this sort of stuff, there's no formal entity. There's no formal requirement for anyone to debate, ever. I think both candidates are trying to use what leverage they have," Sheagley said.

Bednar said Duffy welcomes the opportunity to discuss policy and issues with Hoeft.

"Congressman Duffy is very proud of his record and what he has done for Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District. And he's very eager and happy to debate Mary Hoeft in front of as many people as possible," he said.

Political calculations

Sheagley said that Hoeft, as an underdog candidate, has the most to gain from public debate.

"From a purely self-interested perspective, I'm not surprised the Duffy campaign would be reluctant to have debates, or given that they're going to have a debate, would want to have some control over the process," Sheagley said. "Really, I suppose the challenger finds herself in a place where this potentially is how I'm getting to debate. So do I accept this? Or what do I do?"

Hoeft agreed that she's left with a difficult decision.

"It's damnable choice, and I hope that it's one I won't need to make," she said.

If there is sufficient public outcry over how the proposed debates took shape, Hoeft said she remains optimistic an alternative event could emerge.

"I hope he (Duffy) is shamed into finally understanding that this is wrong. What his campaign has done is absolutely wrong. I hope he is shamed into saying: 'Alright, I agree to a debate that's been put together by a nonpartisan group, with input from both of us,' " she said.

Regardless, Hoeft said she intends to debate Duffy one way or another.

"Will I deny the public an opportunity to hear us side by side? No, I won't. I just hope it's not in that very bad setup," she said.

Proposed 7th District congressional debates

First debate

7-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, Northcentral Technical College, Wausau, to be televised live on WAOW and WSAW in Wausau.

Second debate

7-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, Hayward High School, to be broadcast on WRLS-FM 92.3 in Hayward.