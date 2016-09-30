Colleen Wallin and her team make their way down the starting chute at the 2016 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon at the Alger Grade gravel pit in Two Harbors. (News-Chronicle file photo by Jamey Malcomb)

The race start was moved to Two Harbors from Duluth two years ago because of a lack of snow, and last year after Lake County came through with a $3,500 sponsorship after Black Bear Casino didn't renew its sponsorship.

"We're happy to be a participant and be a part of it," Lake County Commissioner Brad Jones said. "It is really a part of our history and our heritage and to keep our future generations aware of it, and the significance of it is important to me."

The past two years the race has started at a county gravel pit along County Highway 2 a few miles north of Two Harbors; spectators' vehicles lined the highway for miles in either direction during the 2016 start in January. Race director Jason Rice said this week that he and the race board of directors have been considering a move closer to Two Harbors, but said nothing has been determined yet.

A move closer to the city could provide an additional economic impact to Two Harbors and the county, if the start were closer to businesses along Highway 61. The biggest problem with a move closer to Two Harbors is the longer distance mushers would then have travel to access the North Shore State Trail. The trail passes right by the county gravel pit, and mushers don't need make a long journey on and across roads and highways to access the trail, or cross private property.

"We definitely are trying to make a move since Two Harbors and Lake County have been really cooperative and helpful to us and good supporters; we're trying to get somewhere closer that brings more bang for the buck to the city," Rice said. "It's just a matter of figuring out a way we can do this and have the buy-in of all the property stakeholders in the area."

Rice said a Two Harbors start keeps the race distance at about 350 miles.

Jason Vincent, owner of the Vanilla Bean restaurant in Two Harbors and a former Beargrease board member, said he has long been an advocate of moving the race closer to the city not just because of the potential impact on businesses, but also because it would make things easier for spectators.

"I think it benefits the race fan more than anything else," Vincent said. "We have to remember that we are a spectator sport and that we need to make it easier to watch the spectator sport. Moving that experience closer and to a more-accessible area makes it just that much better to the race fan."

Even with the race start north of town, businesses around Two Harbors were packed full of customers during the start in 2015 and 2016, and Jones said some restaurants ran out of food to serve in 2015. The flood of tourists helps power local businesses through what can otherwise be a long, slow winter.

"From a business perspective, at the end of January I don't think we could ask for a better thing than thousands of people flocking to our town," Vincent said. "It is amazing the energy and profits that come at a time when we wouldn't have much other business going on."

"It's nice any time we can bring extra people to town that are staying in our hotels, shopping in our shops and eating in our restaurants," Two Harbors Area Chamber of Commerce president Janelle Jones said. "It's a good time of year to have that influx of people and it helps the economic climate around here greatly in the winter time."

While the race will make its third consecutive start in Lake County, the Beargrease board isn't ready to designate it the permanent starting spot for the race. Rice said that each time the race has announced a permanent starting location, weather and other factors have intervened and force a change.

"It's hard for us to declare," he said. "What we've discovered is once we declare a permanent site, it seems Mother Nature seems to work against us and makes us liars."

Rice went on to say that support for the race and its starting line "waxes and wanes" over time, and it makes it difficult to declare any one spot a permanent location. The race has, however, found a welcoming community in Two Harbors and Rice said he hopes the partnership can continue to expand and blossom.

"In the case of Two Harbors, what we have found is, it hasn't even been so much about money outright," Rice said. "What it's been is every time we needed something these past few years, everybody has gone further and further to keep making the Two Harbors relationship grow. It isn't any one big thing that makes us clamor to Two Harbors, it's the fact that we're just getting so many different people from so many corners of the community, volunteer-wise, and right down to the local law enforcement."

The Beargrease will hold its registration kickoff beginning at noon Oct. 16 at Castle Danger Brewery in Two Harbors. Rice said there will be several announcements regarding sponsorships and, potentially, the location of the start as well as drawings for a free entry into both the full distance and mid-distance races. The 2017 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is scheduled to begin Jan. 29.