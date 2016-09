Astro Bob blog: Rosetta Bites the Comet Dust / Aurora V3.0

As Rosetta continued its descent onto the Ma’at region on the small lobe of Comet 67P earlier this morning, its camera captured this photo from 3.6 miles (5.8 km) up. Credit: ESA/Rosetta

At 5:19 a.m. Central time this morning, the fabulously successful Rosetta mission to Comet 67P/C-G came to an end. See the photos it took on the way to oblivion.