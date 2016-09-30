Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Astro Bob blog: Rosetta Bites the Comet Dust / Aurora V3.0

    By Bob King Today at 11:30 a.m.
    As Rosetta continued its descent onto the Ma’at region on the small lobe of Comet 67P earlier this morning, its camera captured this photo from 3.6 miles (5.8 km) up. Credit: ESA/Rosetta
    At 5:19 a.m. Central time this morning, the fabulously successful Rosetta mission to Comet 67P/C-G came to an end. See the photos it took on the way to oblivion. Read post here
    Explore related topics:News
    Advertisement
    randomness