Friday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Mid-level clouds hanging around
An area of low pressure sitting over Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio continues to impact our weather, so we continue to see clouds around the Northland in what normally would be a nice blue sky. More sunshine is expected today except near the lake. Cloud cover will hang out and increase during the day on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are still going to be in the low- to mid-60s. Just remember winds will be straight off the lake during this time. Rain may return late Tuesday into Wednesday.
7-day forecast:
Today: Some filtered sun; High: 60, Low: 50
Saturday: A pleasant Saturday; High: 60, Low; 50
Sunday: Lake breeze continues; High: 62, Low: 51
Monday: Less cloud cover; High: 61, Low: 50
Tuesday: Increasing clouds; High: 62, Low: 52
Wednesday: Rain possible; High: 65, Low: 52
Thursday; Looking like a wet day; High: 64, Low: 52