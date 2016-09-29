An area of low pressure sitting over Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio continues to impact our weather, so we continue to see clouds around the Northland in what normally would be a nice blue sky. More sunshine is expected today except near the lake. Cloud cover will hang out and increase during the day on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are still going to be in the low- to mid-60s. Just remember winds will be straight off the lake during this time. Rain may return late Tuesday into Wednesday.