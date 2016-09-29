Bygones for Sept. 30

With a deadline rapidly approaching, labor negotiations appear to be the major stumbling block to preparing a city of Duluth budget for next year. The only bargaining unit said to be close to a settlement is that which bargains for supervisory personnel.

News Tribune, Sept. 30, 1996

This fall, Duluth and Hermantown city councils will consider ordinances that would regulate the sale of tobacco. Major provisions under consideration include prohibiting tobacco vending machines, establishing new fines for selling tobacco to minors, and prohibiting self-service tobacco displays in stores.

Longtime Duluth Dairy Queen owners Dave and Audrey Lasky retired yesterday after 40 years in the business. Lasky started working right out of high school in his father’s store on London Road, Duluth’s first Dairy Queen, and opened the Central Entrance store in 1956.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.