Bygones for Sept. 30
News Tribune, Sept. 30, 1976
- The 6,500-acre Kasbau forest fire continues to burn out of control near Palisade in Aitkin County. Yesterday, units of the Minnesota National Guard from Aitkin, Grand Rapids and Cloquet joined civilian workers at the fire scene.
News Tribune, Sept. 30, 1996
- This fall, Duluth and Hermantown city councils will consider ordinances that would regulate the sale of tobacco. Major provisions under consideration include prohibiting tobacco vending machines, establishing new fines for selling tobacco to minors, and prohibiting self-service tobacco displays in stores.
- Longtime Duluth Dairy Queen owners Dave and Audrey Lasky retired yesterday after 40 years in the business. Lasky started working right out of high school in his father’s store on London Road, Duluth’s first Dairy Queen, and opened the Central Entrance store in 1956.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.