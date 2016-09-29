Search
    Shipping traffic for Sept. 30

    By News Tribune Today at 11:00 p.m.
    The Frontenac left port Thursday afternoon. (Photo by Carole Lent)

    Today

    Duluth entry

    Morning: American Mariner, departing with grain; Walter J. McCarthy Jr., arriving to load coal and departing in the afternoon

    Evening: Tim S. Dool, arriving to unload cement

    Superior entry

    No traffic expected

    Two Harbors

    Evening: Roger Blough, arriving to load iron ore pellets

    For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.

    Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.

