Shipping traffic for Sept. 30
Today
Duluth entry
Morning: American Mariner, departing with grain; Walter J. McCarthy Jr., arriving to load coal and departing in the afternoon
Evening: Tim S. Dool, arriving to unload cement
Superior entry
No traffic expected
Two Harbors
Evening: Roger Blough, arriving to load iron ore pellets
For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.
Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.