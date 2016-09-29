Volunteers plant trees in storm-damaged Hartley Park

Duluth Stream Corps expects to plant 3,500 trees along Tischer Creek and Old Hartley Road in the next few weeks. Planting was funded by a grant from Canadian National EcoConnexions From the Ground Up program.

Larson proclaimed Thursday Arbor Day, saying in a statement, "It's a special occasion marked with mixed emotions this year as we saw devastating damage inside Hartley Park from the windstorm. Yet, it provides us an opportunity to support regrowth in numbers, 3,500 to be exact, in the heart of Duluth."

Hartley Park was hard hit by the July 21 storm. The park remains closed with the exception of the Hartley Nature Center, but the city announced Thursday that it anticipates reopening the park in the next two weeks, depending on progress. The park's ski trails continue to be cleared, but the mountain biking trails have been cleared due to volunteer efforts by Cyclists of Gitchee Gumee Shores.