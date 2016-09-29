State rolls out long-term transportation plans for review

Northbound traffic produce light trails on Interstate 35 Monday evening, in sharp contrast to the lanes in the other direction. (2013 file photo / News Tribune)

Having solicited the opinions of thousands of residents, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin showcasing its long-range plans at public meetings throughout the state on Oct. 6.

Dubbed "Minnesota GO," the state has developed 20-year plans for several modes of transportation. The drafts of the plans will be available for review in Duluth at the MnDOT offices located at 1123 Mesaba Ave., from 4-6 p.m.

For more than a year, MnDOT has been asking residents at public meetings and at its annual Minnesota State Fair booth about how they would like to see its estimated funding of $21 billion spent between 2018-2037.

The plans are the result of that prioritizing.

"We had quite a few outreaches and we asked people how they would divvy out the pie," said Bryan Anderson, MnDOT planning director in the Duluth office.

Among what MnDOT is calling its "family of plans" up for review are the 20-Year Minnesota State Highway Investment Plan, Statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan and Greater Minnesota Transit Investment Plan.

The News Tribune wrote about the transit plan earlier this month, and its priority to reach deeper into Proctor and Hermantown with its existing public transportation options — the Duluth Transit Authority and its appointment-based STRIDE program for people with disabilities.

So far, the state transportation officials have been pleased with the public input.

"There was a good balance — listening to the bike community, listening to bridge needs, pavements needs," Anderson said. "We've got a bridge bubble coming down the road and we got really good direction from the public."

Since the plans are not finalized, there's still time to comment on the drafts that MnDOT says will help shape Minnesota's transportation future.

During the next 20 years, a MnDOT report estimates that $21 billion in revenue will be available for capital investment on the state transportation system — approximately $1 billion per year. MnDOT said it anticipates that the actual amount of funding it receives from the State Trunk Highway Fund will increase by approximately 2 percent per year over the next 20 years.

In addition to the round of public meetings, state residents can view and weigh in on the plans online at minnesotago.org/draft-plans. Comments will be accepted through Oct. 14.