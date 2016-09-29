Derrick Angelo Harper has spent most of his adult life in prison.

At 19, he was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and sentenced to nine years in state prison.

In 2000, just a few years after his release, he robbed a Minneapolis bank and was arrested in Duluth, where he was living under an assumed name. For that crime, he was sent to federal prison for a term of nearly five years.

Then, in 2005, he was again arrested for robbing a Duluth bank. That time, a judge sentenced him to an enhanced sentence of 12½ years under federal "career offender" guidelines.

"To be sure, since 1990 the defendant has spent more than 20 years in custody between prison sentences and revocations," Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Ueland wrote in a recent memorandum.

On Tuesday, Harper was again before Senior Judge Michael Davis in U.S. District Court in Duluth — this time to receive his sentence for holding up the Park State Bank in the Lincoln Park in January.

For his third bank robbery conviction, the 46-year-old received a maximum guideline sentence of 15 years and eight months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Harper pleaded guilty in August to robbing the bank, 2630 W. Superior St., on Jan. 25.

According to court documents, Harper threatened a teller and ordered her to turn over $5,000. The employee told police that the suspect was manipulating an object in his pocket, apparently indicating that he had a weapon.

The teller said the man warned, "Don't you dare give me the bait money," and told her to take the paper clips off the money. She said he also instructed her to say "thank you" before he left with five packs of $100 and $50 bills totaling $5,000.

Investigators were contacted the next day by a woman who recognized Harper from surveillance images released to news organizations. A pastor also reported to police that Harper had visited him just minutes after the robbery was reported, wanting to donate $400 to the church, according to court documents.

Police determined that Harper had been checked out from Duluth Bethel, where he had been in a re-entry program after being released from prison, at the time of the robbery.

Federal court records indicate that he was scheduled to be discharged from parole in June after serving his sentence for the 2005 robbery, which occurred just blocks away at a US Bank branch in Lincoln Park.

Under federal law, a bank robbery conviction carries a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison.