UWS, LSC reach direct-transfer partnership

The University of Wisconsin-Superior and Lake Superior College have agreed to work together to ease the transfer process between the two institutions.

For the Superior Connection program, a direct-transfer partnership, students complete a core group of classes and a study-area emphasis to earn a 60-credit associate degree from Lake Superior College before transferring to UWS.

Students can also earn an associate degree by combining their credits earned at both schools.

"Anything we can do to make it easier for LSC students to start, continue and complete their education is a priority for us," said Patrick Johns, president of Lake Superior College.