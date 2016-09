Part of the Miller Hill Mall was without power Thursday afternoon and some stores closed early, according to the mall's management.

The power outage occurred shortly before 5 p.m. and affected about 200 people and the mall, according to Minnesota Power spokeswoman Amy Rutledge. The company announced on its Facebook page that the outage was caused by road construction nearby, and that power was restored to the area by around 5:35 p.m.