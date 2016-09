Artist's view of the Rosetta spacecraft descending to the surface of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko tomorrow morning when the mission ends. Credit: European Space Agency (ESA)

The end is near! The Rosetta spacecraft is set to complete its historic mission to Comet 67P in a controlled descent to its icy surface that begins this afternoon. 'Crunchdown' happens early tomorrow morning. Watch it and see the latest images via livestream. Read post here.