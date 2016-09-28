A grand effort by Maurices in Duluth

A group of Maurices employees toting boxes of supplies prepares to board a bus outside Clyde Iron Works to go to Lincoln Park Middle School on Wednesday. The employees planned to create a resource room to supply students with basic needs so they can focus on learning. (Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com)1 / 5
Djuana Carter (left) cradles her 8-month-old daughter Haja as she enjoys chewing on a barbecued rib at the Damiano Center on Wednesday. The lunch was paid for by Maurices and staffed by employee volunteers. At right is Rodney Jones. (Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com)2 / 5
Maurices employees Sheena Guzzo (left) and Christa Scheider prepare plates with barbecued ribs, corn on the cob and other vegetables during a special sit-down lunch at the Damiano Center. (Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com)3 / 5
Maurices employees handed out gift bags filled with winter clothing accessories such as scarves and gloves to the people who came for lunch at the Damiano Center. (Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com)4 / 5
Maurices employee Jessica LaRosa (right) serves potato salad to Leroy and Inez Fye of Spooner who stopped by for lunch at the Damiano Center Wednesday afternoon. Dozens of Maurices employees there served a special lunch paid for by the company to patrons as part of their "Grand Give" day of volunteering. (Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com)5 / 5
About 450 Maurices employees took the day off to volunteer at several locations in Duluth on Wednesday as part of the company’s “Grand Give” community effort.