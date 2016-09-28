An upper-level low will sink into the Ohio River Valley, and a ridge of warm air will set up over the Northland. This ridging will bring more sun and higher temperatures today. The dominating feature of this low will be its little to no movement. This should create a consistent easterly wind off the lake through the weekend. During this time, we'll see plenty of sunshine and temperatures slightly above average, about 5 to 10 degrees. Our next shot of rain may not be until the middle of next week.