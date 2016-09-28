Thursday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Fair skies through the weekend
An upper-level low will sink into the Ohio River Valley, and a ridge of warm air will set up over the Northland. This ridging will bring more sun and higher temperatures today. The dominating feature of this low will be its little to no movement. This should create a consistent easterly wind off the lake through the weekend. During this time, we'll see plenty of sunshine and temperatures slightly above average, about 5 to 10 degrees. Our next shot of rain may not be until the middle of next week.
SEVEN-DAY FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 61, low 46.
Friday: Mostly sunny, high 63, low 48.
Saturday: A few clouds, high 64, low 48.
Sunday: Partly sunny, high 63, low 47.
Monday: More sunshine, high 64, low 48.
Tuesday: Chance of storms, high 64, low 49.
Wednesday: More light rain, high 64, low 52.