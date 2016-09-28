Duluth's online school still faces challenges

The Duluth school district's online school begins its third year with about 90 students; a huge jump from the school's beginnings, when just a handful were taking classes.

But the program is facing challenges, from a need to enroll more kids from outside of Duluth to how to juggle all of the students that teachers — who also instruct the district's at-risk kids — serve with continued growth.

About 75 percent of this year's students are Duluth school district kids, many taking a single course to give themselves some wiggle room and help solve scheduling conflicts brought about by not having a seven-period day in the high schools.

Growth is good, program coordinator Chris Vold said, but the hope is for balance, by gaining more students from outside of the district.

"We are just kind of playing a shell game if we have all in-district kids," he said, referencing a need to boost enrollment and the state funding that comes with it.

The district's enrollment has been in decline for decades, and one of the reasons for starting the online school was to draw students back to Duluth programming after losing students over the years to other schools or online programs.

Duluth's Academic Excellence Online is one of 33 online education providers in Minnesota approved by the Minnesota Department of Education. It differentiates itself from others, teachers say, through "engaging" and interactive curriculum — more than half of which they've built following state standards. But getting the word out about the school's quality has been tough with very little money to advertise, Vold said.

"How can a kid find out that we are pretty darn good by just going on the MDE website of online providers?" he said. "We know we do things pretty well. We've seen what's out there. It's just hard to get that word out."

Efforts have included a billboard and mailings to students who have left the district, alerting them to a non-brick-and-mortar option.

Word of mouth has helped, with one student from a Twin Cities suburb helping to bring in others from the same area, principal Adrian Norman said.

Social studies teacher Kim Franckowiak — who has built three courses from scratch — teaches online students along with those from the Area Learning Center and its other programs. Staff were added last year to help deal with growth, she said, and so far, she can balance the work.

But how much teachers can handle with continued growth is a conversation educators are starting to have, Vold said. The state Education Department caps online classes at 40 students. But most of Duluth's online teachers juggle more than just online students. There were more than 400 students enrolled through the Area Learning Center last school year.

The 91 students enrolled in at least one online course this year equal roughly 30 full-time students as far as state funding is concerned, because most students aren't using the school for all of their courses.

Duluth kids can plug whatever electives or required courses the school offers into their day, allowing them to take multiple band or orchestra classes at East or Denfeld high schools, for example, or otherwise round out their education. The district's high school health requirement, which many students struggle to fit in during their four years, can be picked up through the online school.

Norman noted that this kind of use was one teachers hadn't thought of until students began signing up for it.

The trend shows one of the ways students deal with a six-period day, in place for more than a decade. Other ways include the use of a voluntary hour before the start of the standard school day, during which certain music, science and health classes are offered, and the use of post-secondary enrollment, meeting graduation requirements while earning college credit.

Between the two high schools, 25 students enrolled in online classes are from Denfeld and 27 from East. Both middle schools have a few eighth-graders taking online geometry.

Students affected by bullying or anxiety have also enrolled. Molly Wolff, a 16-year-old junior from Hermantown, is one of those students.

As a freshman, being in school caused her to have panic attacks, which led to missing a lot of class. Her family discovered the Duluth program, and it was a good fit, Wolff said.

"I feel like I learned more last year and this year than any other year because of the projects we do," she said, citing the independence she's been given and the way instruction has been presented.

Her mom, Andrea Draper, said teachers are thorough and kind and available to meet in person.

"It's a great program," Draper said.

The school is housed along with the district's credit recovery, independent study and Alternative Learning Center programming inside of Historic Old Central High School.