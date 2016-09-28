Planning panel gives OK to Superior school projects

Superior’s Plan Commission approves special use permits to replace Cooper Elementary School. The City Council considers the permits, for Cooper and Superior High School when it meets Oct. 4. Telegram file photo

A couple of people expressed concerns — citing a loss of privacy, the loss of a view and traffic concerns — about the proposed construction of a new Cooper Elementary School in Superior during a city Plan Commission meeting earlier this month.

Others expressed appreciation for the new school designed to run parallel to North 17th Street between Wyoming and Missouri avenues, adjacent to the existing school.

Still others questioned why the school district isn't finding a temporary home for the students and constructing the new building in the footprint of the old.

In the end, however, the Plan Commission gave preliminary approval to special use permits that would allow the School District of Superior proceed with plans to replace Cooper Elementary School and Superior High School.

No one expressed any concerns about the high school plan, which includes building a three-story academic wing south of the existing gym, band room and performing arts center, and razing the circular portion of the school.

Like the existing Cooper Elementary, the circular section will remain in use during new construction.

Kevin Holm of engineering and consulting firm LHB said the existing school at the Cooper site drove the design process for the new school in the Billings Park neighborhood. The plan is to fence off the northern end of the school grounds when construction begins in April.

The two-story facility will include about 50 percent more square footage than the existing school, with the gymnasium and cafeteria anchored at the northernmost portion of the structure, and wings that sweep slightly southward at either end of the school. Holm said that was done to reduce the shading and shadow effect on neighboring homes.

"We're the property that's just north of where the school is," said resident David Winek, who lives on Pennsylvania Avenue immediately north of the planned cafeteria and gym area. "When I look at this property, at this design — we have just lost our privacy as far as that goes. We have just lost our southern exposure."

Winek said it made more sense to him to put the new school on the southern end of the property, where it would not affect neighbors as much. He acknowledged that plan would interfere with one wing of the existing structure.

"I don't think there's a school property in the city of Superior ... that (has) been so close to a residential structure," Winek said.

City Councilor Keith Kern, speaking on behalf of a constituent, asked if the school district considered the potential costs for temporary classrooms or other alternatives that would allow the district to build in the footprint of the existing school.

Holm said that wasn't a consideration, but said a similar plan executed in Hutchinson, Minn. — which brought in fewer temporary classrooms for less time than would be needed for Cooper's year-long project — cost about $650,000.

The orientation of the building, which includes a main entrance on the south side, is a sustainable approach that will allow for natural lighting, Holm said. He said energy and operation costs would increase if the length of the building ran north to south.

Others at the meeting expressed concerns about traffic in the area, something the city's Public Works Committee already has discussed and plans to address again, said Councilor Esther Dalbec, who serves on both panels.

Plans are to have construction complete by the fall of 2018, and raze the existing elementary school that summer to do landscaping and build parking lots.

The Superior City Council will consider the special use permits for the new Superior High and Cooper schools when it meets next Tuesday.