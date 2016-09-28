Bridge reopens near Babbitt

A new bridge spanning the Birch River near Babbitt is now complete, and Highway 21 has reopened to traffic. (Photo courtesy of St. Louis County)

St. Louis County Highway 21 reopened near Babbitt on Wednesday following the completion of a bridge replacement project.

The new bridge spans the Birch River northwest of Babbitt. It is a single-span concrete beam bridge measuring approximately 80 feet. Funding for the nearly $1 million project came from Transportation Sales Tax revenue.

The road had been closed since early July. The project was completed and the road reopened two weeks ahead of schedule. Northland Constructors of Duluth served as contractor.

The bridge replaced a box culvert that was more than 80 years old and had reached the end of its serviceable life.

To learn more about this or any other St. Louis County road construction project, or to sign up for email updates, visit stlouiscountymn.gov/construction.