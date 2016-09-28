Victim ID'd, two charged in Hermantown drive-by shooting

Two adults have been charged and the victim has been identified in last weekend's drive-by shooting in Hermantown.

Robert John Lund, 46, of Duluth, was arraigned Wednesday in State District Court in Duluth on four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the incident late Saturday night on Oak Ridge Drive.

Hermantown police said 20-year-old Trenton William Sampson of Superior was struck once by a bullet in the lower leg. He was taken to a local hospital and later released.

Authorities this week also charged Denzel Sheldon Perrin, 20, of Superior, with aiding-and-abetting second-degree assault in the incident. He's being held at the Douglas County Jail and must be extradited to Minnesota before he can face the charge.

Police said they also arrested two juveniles in connection with the shooting.

