FERGUS FALLS, Minn. - The Otter Tail County Recycling Center here was evacuated this morning, Sept. 28, due to the release of an unidentified hazardous material, county Emergency Manager Patrick Waletzko said in a news release.

Emergency responders from the Fergus Falls fire and police departments, Ringdahl Ambulance, and a chemical assessment team from the Moorhead Fire Department are now on the scene. The hazardous material has been contained and there is no risk to the public at this time, Waletzko said.