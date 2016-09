Flames of aurora flickered not far above the northern horizon at the start of dawn this morning (Sept. 28) as seen from Duluth, Minn. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com

I saw the start of our three-day affair with the aurora as a glow behind a low bank of clouds last night. Early this morning, soft flames of the stuff flickered in the belly of the northern sky as dawn swelled in the east. The forecast for auroras tonight and tomorrow night still holds AND the planet Mercury puts in an appearance to boot! Read post here