Wednesday's forecast for Duluth and the Northland: Decreasing clouds
The low responsible for our recent wet weather will slide into the Ohio River valley and stay there through the weekend. A ridge of warmer air is set to roll into the Upper Midwest along with plenty of sunshine. We're looking at a beautiful fall weekend for the start of October. We may see a few more clouds Saturday and Sunday, but conditions still will be great. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid-60s near the lake because of a persistent lake wind.
-Meteorologist Justin Liles
Forecast
Wednesday: Decreasing clouds H: 60 L: 47
Thursday: Lots of sunshine H: 65 L: 44
Friday: A beautiful day H: 67 L: 46
Saturday: Another nice day H: 66 L: 48
Sunday: A few clouds H: 63 L: 47
Monday: Late rain possible H: 63 L: 47
Tuesday: A pleasant day H: 64 L: 51