Falls airport manager dispels Pitt-Jolie rumors

The manager of the International Falls airport says the rumor that actor Brad Pitt tried to get on a fuel truck during a stop at the airport earlier this month is “totally false.”

Thor Einarson, manager at Falls International Airport, told the International Falls Journal that “nothing out of the ordinary” happened on the night of Sept. 14, when a plane carrying Pitt, his then-wife, Angelina Jolie, and their children stopped at the airport while flying from France to the U.S.

In filing for divorce earlier this month, citing irreconcilable differences, Jolie noted a separation date of Sept. 15 — the day after the stop in International Falls. Gossip website TMZ, citing unnamed sources, reported that the stop came after Pitt became verbally and physically abusive to his children while on the private flight. TMZ had reported that witnesses said Pitt had tried to leave in a fuel truck at the airport.

Koochiching County Sheriff Perryn Hedlund previously confirmed that Pitt was on a plane that landed at the airport that day but said there was nothing reported to local law enforcement. And Einarson — who told the International Falls newspaper that he was the only one on the tarmac that night except for those on the plane — said that no one got onto the fuel truck. If they had, he said, he “would be first to pursue legal action.”