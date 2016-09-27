Soup supper at Tri Lakes Community Center this weekend

The Tri Lakes Community Center in Douglas County will host its annual soup supper fundraiser this Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

The event raises money for the center’s slate of activities in the Amnicon, Dowling and Lyman lakes area.

Tickets for the supper — which includes pie and a beverage — are $8 for ages 13 and older, $5 for kids 4-12, and free for ages 3 and younger.

The community center is south of Superior at 7872 S. County Road A. Find more information at trilakescivicclub.org.