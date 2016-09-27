A 51-year-old woman faces six felony charges after allegedly collecting more than $31,000 in public assistance in Minnesota while living in Superior.

An arrest warrant was issued this week in State District Court in Duluth for Barbara Almeta Dixon, whose current address and whereabouts are unknown.

She is charged with three counts of wrongfully obtaining assistance, one count of theft by swindle, and two counts of perjury by willful and false declaration.

The St. Louis County Attorney's Office reported that Dixon fraudulently received $23,664 in Medical Assistance, $3,717 from the Minnesota Family Investment Program and $3,354 from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program between March 2014 and May 2015 while residing in Wisconsin.

"Our County Board has recognized the need for more child protection workers," St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin said in a statement announcing the charges. "At the same time, we will continue to be aggressive in assuring that only those who are eligible are receiving benefit assistance."

The county received an anonymous complaint in April 2015 reporting that Dixon still was receiving Minnesota benefits despite moving to Superior, prompting the county attorney's office to investigate, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities found that Dixon first applied for benefits from the St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services Department in March 2013, using an address at 515 Pacific Ave. in Duluth, according to court documents.

She again applied on Jan. 9, 2014, using the same address, but investigators found that she applied for a Wisconsin driver's license just six days later using an address of 1421 E. Fifth St. in Superior, according to the complaint.

Authorities said a review of Dixon's rental history, public utility bills and her son's school attendance also indicated that she had moved to Superior. The "vast majority" of her SNAP benefits also were used in Superior, the complaint stated.

Dixon again applied for benefits in St. Louis County in June, using a different Duluth address. In September, an investigator verified with tenants and the residence's owner that Dixon did not live there either, according to the complaint.

Authorities said Dixon continued to collect benefits, but her current address was unknown as of Sept. 7.