Pressroom Podcast: Best fall hikes near the big lake

Cumulus clouds fill the sky above a mixed forest in fall color looking north from a lookout on Oberg Mountain near Lutsen on the north shore of Lake Superior. (2013 file / News Tribune)

Duluth News Tribune outdoors reporter Sam Cook stops by the podcast studio again, this time to talk about the best hikes in the area to enjoy the fall colors.

Aside from the obvious Superior Hiking Trail, Oberg Mountain and Ely’s Peak, Cook offers some of his favorite trails, best places to stop and eat along the way, photo tips and other tricks so that you can spend less time stuck in traffic and more time on the trails.

What are some of your favorite fall color hikes in the Twin Ports area? Let us know at podcast@duluthnews.com

What we are into this week: Grouse hunting in Montana, the Nolan-Mills race, and Amazon’s six-part comedy series “Fleabag”.

