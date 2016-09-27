Northland College tackles Great Lakes restoration future

Northland College's Burke Center for Freshwater Innovation in Ashland is hosting a Water Summit Friday and Saturday to discuss the future of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

The college is bringing in experts from around the U.S. to talk about the ongoing effort to resolve Great Lakes pollution hotspots, habitat and invasive species problems.

The event includes a public panel Friday at 7 p.m. in the Alvord Theatre on the Northland campus moderated by Peter Annin, co-director of the Burke Center, with special guest panelist Cameron Davis, senior advisor to the administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Davis has served as the Obama Administration's liaison to Capitol Hill and coordinated the work of 11 federal departments under the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

The panel also includes Katherine Buckner, president of the Council of Great Lakes Industries; Todd Ambs, campaign director of the Healing our Waters Coalition; Mic Isham, chairman of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and chairman of the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission.

The panel discussion is free and open to the public.

Experts are gathering on Saturday in a private meeting to develop a "white paper'' on Great Lakes restoration policy.