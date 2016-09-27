Video: Abandoned Minnesota mine shaft becomes a bass hideout

CROSBY, Minn.—An underwater abandoned mine shaft in the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area is a large mouth bass haven and hideout. The timber lined shaft has been abandoned and groundwater has flooded the iron mine.

The clear water enables underwater photography of the aquatic life around the mine shaft. In the autumn, water clears even more in the pit lakes.

The lakes are flooded open pit iron ore mines, that have been abandoned and now filled with fresh water. Several of the lakes are stocked every year with trout which is the main draw for anglers.