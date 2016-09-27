No change in garbage, sewer rates at WLSSD

Despite facing rapidly increasing electric bills, the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District has decided not to raise sewage treatment or garbage collection rates for 2017.

The WLSSD board voted Tuesday night not to increase solid-waste management fees charged to haulers or in wastewater costs charged municipalities.

"We've set a budget that reflects a careful balance between improving effectiveness and reliability, while ensuring that both solid waste and wastewater rates remain affordable to local residents and the 17 communities and 4 major industries we serve," Marianne Bohren, WLSSD executive director, said in a prepared statement.

SEE ALSO: Duluth City Council caps property tax levy

WLSSD is facing a 7 percent electric-rate hike from Minnesota Power and another 2 percent increase from the city of Duluth's fee charged to Minnesota Power and passed on to customers which will add $235,000 to the WLSSD electricity bill in 2017. Since 2006, WLSSD has experienced an increase of more than 66 percent in electricity costs even while reducing usage by 18 percent.

WLSSD is hoping to cut its electric bill in future years by installing a combined heat and power project at the Lincoln Park plant using waste gas from the sewage treatment process. The project was delayed with no 2016 bonding bill from the Minnesota Legislature.

The board in recent weeks did move to raise fees for some items collected at the materials recovery center in Rice Lake.