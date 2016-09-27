Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during a practice for the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn., on Tuesday. (Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

Twin Cities property owners are turning over their 5,000-square-foot megahomes, modest townhouses and everything in between to golf fans, corporations and entourages looking for a place to stay and party during this week's Ryder Cup in Chaska.

And for some, renting out their house can mean big money.

Some homes last week were listed for as much as $75,000 a week online, though rentals can also be found for as little as $250 a night.

For Kirk Johnson of St. Louis Park, renting out his townhouse to two Swedish couples for 10 days means an extra $4,500. It will fund a trip he plans with his girlfriend to China next year. And the only special request was access to bicycles -- left at the house by Johnson, his girlfriend, and the real estate agent who made the rental arrangements.

"There's been a bit of preparation. I'm not necessarily the best housekeeper on a day-to-day basis, so I have cleaners coming in and bought new linens and pillows and towels," Johnson said. "I just want to make sure they have a great stay."

Johnson posted an ad on Craigslist four to five months ago. Within a month, it was picked up by ReMax agent Steve Jecha, who was trying to house the Swedish visitors, who wanted access to Minneapolis as well as the Hazeltine National Golf Club in the western suburb where the Ryder Cup will be held, Johnson said. Johnson plans to stay with his girlfriend during the tournament.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

The pricier rentals are usually large and closer to Hazeltine and can be used entertain large parties. Many boast extras that range from outdoor patios and swimming pools to basketball courts, boat access or free tickets to the event.

Renting a house allows groups and individuals to stay together more easily, but corporations also are renting houses to host Ryder events, said Nick Samuel, co-founder of online "matchmaking" rental service EventHomes.com.

Renting a home for a corporate event at the Ryder Cup is similar to renting a stadium suite at a Vikings game, said Jecha, the ReMax agent. He hopes to rent a second property overlooking the seventh tee at the Hazeltine Golf Course.

"You can sit on a back deck and watch the golfers go by and have a cocktail party when the day's events are done," Jecha said.

While chalets are available at Hazeltine for companies to host events, organizers want these to wrap up by 8 p.m., said Kevin Smith, manager of marketing and promotions for the 2016 Ryder Cup. Renting a house nearby means the party can go on later.

Speaking generally, Samuel said some rentals are made as early as 18 months before events, though most rentals are made between a year and three months out, with an average of six months. Interest dies down from there, with only a handful of people looking in the last weeks before the event.

In general, people rent homes much further in advance for golf events like the Ryder Cup or the PGA Championship than the Super Bowl -- another major event that EventHomes helps to place people for, and one that Minneapolis will host in 2018, Samuel said.

"For the Ryder Cup, they're planning it out well in advance. They're loyal golf fans. They're going to the Ryder Cup everywhere that the Ryder Cup goes," Samuel said. "But with the Super Bowl, a lot of the fans don't know what teams are in it, so there's a huge frenzy two weeks before."

'WHY NOT?'

For latecomers to the market, competition is fierce and standing out can be difficult on websites like EventHomes, AirBnB, and VRBO.

Phil Rosso of Chaska put his 4,600-square-foot home up for rent about two weeks ago as "kind of a last-minute thought," and is asking for $2,000 a day with a three-day minimum stay.

"I thought it would maybe be a good idea to gather a few dollars to do some remodeling, so I decided, why not?" Rosso said.

He's hoping that the house's location near a shuttle stop to the course will help make a difference, but is concerned that having only three bedrooms might have hurt his chances.

"I think people are traveling in groups and want more," he said. "But it's a very comfortable house. It's a nice refuge. "