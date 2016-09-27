Minnesota woman jumps into lake to help save duck hunters
Erin Houselog was hunting with her fiancé, when they heard yells for help near Christopherson Lake, which is southeast of Rothsay.
A party of five hunters were in a duck boat that overturned on the lake, no one was wearing a lifejacket.
So, Houselog and her fiancé found lifejackets near shore, and swam them out to the hunters.
"Stripped off all my hunting stuff, down to just leggings and a sports bra. Grabbed life-jackets, and decided I needed to swim those out to them, started swimming across the lake, 25-30 minutes to get out to them, for everything that went wrong, a lot of things went right," Houselog said.
A teenager was able to get to shore safely, while clinging to a gas tank.
Authorities cited one of the hunters for operating a boat under the influence.