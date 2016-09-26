One injured, four arrested in Hermantown drive-by shooting

One person was injured and four others are in custody after a reported drive-by shooting late Saturday in Hermantown.

The Hermantown Police Department said a 20-year-old Superior man was struck by a bullet fired from a car along Oak Ridge Drive just before midnight. Authorities described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

Police said they later located an SUV believed to be involved in the shooting. The vehicle was stopped en route to Superior, and a 20-year-old male was taken into custody.

Later on Sunday, authorities conducted a search warrant on the 600 block of North 58th Avenue West in Duluth, arresting three additional suspects — all males, ages 47, 26 and 15. Police said another juvenile was also arrested at that time, but later released after questioning.

Police said the incident started on Skyline Parkway in Duluth and apparently stemmed from earlier altercations between the suspects and victim.

Police said the victim was among a group standing in a yard at 4833 Oak Ridge Drive, near the intersection of Anderson and Stebner roads, when several shots were fired from the suspect vehicle. They said the victim was struck once and transported to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center.

Police said they are recommending several felony-level charges against the suspects, including attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault, drive-by shooting and possession of a handgun by a prohibited person.

The police department is expected to offer additional details at an afternoon news conference. Check back for updates.