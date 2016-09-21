Haitian quake tests author's faith

Renee Splichal Larson describes the retelling of her story as both a traumatic and a therapeutic experience.

In her recently released memoir — A Witness: The Haiti Earthquake, a Song, Death and Resurrection — Splichal Larson shares the tragic tale of witnessing her young husband's death in the ruins of a collapsed building, her narrow escape from the same structure, an ensuing crisis of faith and her journey to find new meaning in life.

Her late husband, Ben Larson, had ties to Duluth, where his parents, the Revs. April Ulring Larson and Judd Larson served in the clergy of First Lutheran Church at the time of his death.

On Jan. 12, 2010, when a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck, Ben and Renee were visiting St. Joseph's Home for Boys in Port-au-Prince, where they had been invited to teach as students from the Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa. Also present at the scene was Ben's cousin, Jonathan Larson, who was enrolled at the same seminary.

The top two floors of the five-story building collapsed, trapping Ben, while Renee and Jonathan were able to scramble through the rubble to safety. In a poignant story that made national news, Renee described hearing her husband singing from the wreckage in which he was pinned.

"Oh lamb of God, you bear the sin of all the world away; Eternal peace with God you made: give us your peace we pray."

A then-27-year-old widow, Splichal Larson said she felt driven to write about her experiences in Haiti but her emotional wounds initially were too fresh to tackle the challenge.

"In the years following, I tried to begin writing because I felt called to share the story, but it was too difficult," she said.

It was three years later, after reading the account of a friend who had also experienced the Haiti earthquake that Splichal Larson said she was inspired to truly set pen to paper.

"I sat down and read what she had written, and I felt this fire in me, and I knew it was time for me to write," she said.

Splichal Larson requested a three-week sabbatical from her job as an associate minister at the Heart River Lutheran Church in Mandan, N.D., to begin work on the project in July of 2013.

"The story poured out of me. That's the only way I can really describe it. It was time," she said.

That's not to say sharing her account was easy.

"It's probably one of the most difficult things I've ever done," Splichal Larson said.

"People have been longing for this story, and it's been a gift for me to share it, because I felt a call and a responsibility to bear witness not only to what Jon and I had seen and gone through in the earthquake but Ben's witness in song as he was dying and also the incredible faith and hospitality of the Haitian people," she said.

In the aftermath of the earthquake, Splichal Larson said she felt forced to re-examine her life and future.

"It rocked me to my core, as a human being and as a person of faith," she said.

Splichal Larson struggled to reconcile the devastation with her notion of a loving, caring God.

"To have witnessed so much death, including the deaths of children. It seemed to be completely senseless death that left a country that was already the poorest in the Western Hemisphere in literal ruin," she said.

"I don't think I'll ever be OK with what happened," Splichal Larson said. "But to allow for that mystery, there are things that we just can't ever know in this life."

Renee and Jonathan returned to their studies at Wartburg then initially went separate directions upon graduation. Renee was called to serve in Mandan at the same church where she remains today. Meanwhile, Jonathan moved to Duluth to work with his aunt and uncle at First Lutheran.

In 2011, he was called to serve at First Lutheran Church in Bismarck, N.D., and his long-time friendship with Renee began to take on new dimensions.

"Jon and Ben were the closest of people. They grew up together as cousins and were two months apart in age. So Jon's sense of loss was incredibly traumatic and deep," Splichal Larson said.

"In grief, I think we just kind of have this survivor's guilt. You ask: Why did Ben die and I live? We both felt that very strongly," she said.

Splichal Larson recalled Jonathan's helpful support. "We could kind of say to each other, 'It's not your fault. There's nothing you could have done.' So we were that for each other really early on."

In September of 2011, the reunited friends went on their first date.

"It was terrifying for me, because I don't know when you ever feel ready after you lose a spouse to open your heart up again. When you do, you have the possibility of loss again, and there's just this sense of whether you could live through that again," Splichal Larson said.

She recalled that Jonathan brought a bouquet of flowers and a letter, professing his love of Ben and saying "how he was ready to see what we could be for each other."

"It was like my whole world cracked open at that point, and my heart cracked open. Something very unexpected happened, because I felt like Ben's love for me was so far away. And in reading that letter, it all came flooding back to me," Splichal Larson said.

"It was so reassuring, and at that moment, I realized that the heart just expands. It's not like one love for another love, that it is possible to deeply love the spouse that has died and at the same time have a new love a new life with someone who cares for you back. It was a huge surprising relief," she said.

The couple married in 2012, and they are now parents to a 20-month-old baby boy named Gabriel.

"We find our marriage to be very life-giving. But there's so much pain in that we both dearly love and miss Ben. That will never change. So we just live in this joy and sorrow always. It's very rarely one without the other," Splichal Larson said.

Copies of Splichal Larson's book are available at wipfandstock.com or via Amazon.