Seizure: Would you know what to do?

Lisa Peterson held a mannequin head with wires attached to different areas of its scalp as she explained how doctors can pinpoint where electrical activity is occurring in the brain.

She pointed to the right frontal lobe as she explained to Lakeview Christian Academy high school students Wednesday morning that hers was underdeveloped in the womb, a cause for her later epilepsy.

She likened her brain to a computer.

"So it's not my whole computer misfiring. It's just part of it," she said. "That's what epilepsy is."

The presentation Wednesday marks the official completion of Lakeview Christian Academy's training to become a seizure-smart school. Seizure-smart school training, done by the Minnesota Epilepsy Foundation, works to foster understanding of epilepsy in schools and the community.

To remain a seizure-smart school, Lakeview Christian Academy will need to repeat training every two years, said Peterson, the Minnesota Epilepsy Foundation outreach coordinator for northern Minnesota.

Other Duluth-area seizure-smart schools, according to the Minnesota Epilepsy Foundation website, include Duluth East High School, Proctor High School and Homecroft, Lester Park, Bay View and Laura MacArthur elementary schools.

Peterson educates schools and employers about epilepsy in 11 counties across northeastern Minnesota. She tailors each presentation to the audience.

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that causes people to experience seizures. Seizures are caused by misfiring electricity in the brain, Peterson said.

"Your brain is sending out the wrong message — too much electricity," she said. "Anyone can have epilepsy just like anyone can have asthma."

When Peterson trained the Lakeview Christian Academy high school students Wednesday, she gave an hourlong presentation on seizure myths, how to identify a seizure, four types of seizures, triggers and appropriate first-aid response.

"We want to protect their head," Peterson said when she demonstrated how to keep someone having a seizure safe. "This is one of the most important things for you to know today."

When Peterson presents to younger students, she teaches seizure basics. She also does a balloon activity to show kids how their words or actions can inflate or deflate someone. This is intended to teach compassion for others with differences, she said, such as a medical issue like epilepsy.

Peterson was diagnosed with epilepsy at age 16, after having a seizure while driving on Mesaba Avenue in Duluth. She said she had seizures throughout her childhood, but they manifested in a way that was hard to recognize.

"I called it 'the chills' because I didn't know what it was," she said.

Eventually Peterson started to connect the dots — the lapses in time when she had absence seizures, the funny taste in her mouth and the post-seizure headaches. These warning signs are common for kids with epilepsy, she said, which is why it is so important educators can recognize and understand it.

Some classifications of seizures — such as absence seizures where the person seems like they are not paying attention — are misunderstood by teachers as behavioral issues.

"Not all seizures are going to look like falling to the ground and shaking," Peterson said. "Often it's teachers that first recognize a student is having a seizure."

Todd Benson, head of school at Lakeview Christian Academy, said the presentation hits close to home for him; his fifth-grade son has epilepsy. He said he feels good knowing teachers and students at the academy know how to respond if a student has a seizure.

"The more people know, the better off we're all going to be," he said.

Angela Benson, Lakeview Christian Academy director of marketing and special events, said the school did the seizure smart training to foster an academic atmosphere inclusive of differences.

"We want the kids to be comfortable around their peers," Benson said. "I think education is the key to that."

The academy also had student safety and potential for academic success in mind.

"Is a kid really paying attention or is there a medical issue that needs to be addressed?" she said. "Let's help them get the help that they need so that they can function at school."

Peterson said she hopes students walk away from her training not only more educated and prepared to help someone with epilepsy, but also more empathetic.

"We do this education because every student deserves to be understood," Peterson said.

As the bell rang Wednesday, signaling the end of Peterson's hour with the high school students, she asked the group an important question.

"If you walked into Wal-Mart today and someone was having a seizure, raise your hand if you'd feel comfortable knowing what to do?"

Every kid raised his or her hand.