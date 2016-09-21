Convicted felon found with many firearms

Authorities seized multiple firearms Sept. 13 during the arrest of a 56-year-old Saginaw man who had long been prohibited from possessing firearms for being a convicted felon.

Daniel Joseph Kludt was charged Friday in State District Court in Duluth with a felony for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

If convicted, Kludt faces no fewer than three and no more than 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine.

Kludt remained in the St. Louis County Jail on Wednesday on $100,000 bail. He is facing an additional charge of misdemeanor domestic assault.

Kludt had been a schoolteacher when he was convicted in 1998 of second-degree criminal sexual conduct for fondling a 13-year-old Duluth boy he had invited over for dinner. Kludt met the boy in church and later had him in a class.

Kludt was 37 at the time of his conviction and had up until then taught at various times in the Silver Bay, Duluth and Superior public schools, as well as at a private school in Duluth.

Following that conviction, Kludt spent eight months in a treatment program for sex offenders, registered as a sex offender and lost his teaching license. After 10 years of probation, he was convicted of driving while intoxicated in March.

According to the criminal complaint related to the felony firearms charge filed in court, St. Louis County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at the Kludt home on the 7400 block of Kolenda Road in Saginaw about 3:45 p.m. Sept. 13.

Kludt had reportedly physically confronted a 19-year-old man in the home, dragging him from the residence and assaulting him.

A woman in the home broke up the altercation, and the younger man reported to deputies that he was scared at the time of the incident and believed Kludt was capable of hurting or killing him. The victim then told deputies about approximately 25 guns stored on the property. Children in the residence confirmed that fact, and the woman gave consent to search the property.

Deputies seized two pistols from Kludt's home office — a .45-caliber Glock and a 9mm Beretta — before locating a gun vault in Kludt's garage that contained 32 total firearms.

Searches of a garage attachment and pole building elicited a second vault containing another 9mm Beretta and other guns. Multiple other firearms were found throughout the property, including muzzleloaders and antique firearms.

Not all firearms were seized as some were secured on the residence after a family member claimed possession and ownership of several of them

Kludt had petitioned the court in 2014 for reinstatement of his firearms rights, but his request was denied by Judge David M. Johnson.