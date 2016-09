A sugar maple lights up red in Duluth, Minn. this week as chlorophyll dies away, revealing other colorful pigments otherwise hidden that are responsible for our favorite fall colors. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com

Cool breezes are back, and the outdoors color palette is shifting toward the red end of the spectrum. Spring begins Wednesday morning at 9:21 a.m. Central time. Nice to know things will be warming up again so soon. Wait a sec. That's the southern hemisphere. Here in the north, it's the first day of fall. Read post here.