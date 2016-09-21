Wisconsin man dies in rollover crash

A 61-year-old man died following a vehicle rollover in Bayfield County on Monday night.

The Bayfield County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Jeffery S. Fischer of Mason, Wis. Fischer was driving the vehicle and was found ejected from it when authorities arrived at the rollover on the Yderstad Road in the township of Kelly at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Fischer was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, where he died, according to the Sheriff's Office. A passenger, a 60-year-old Mason man, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.