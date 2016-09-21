Predatory offender living in Lincoln Park

The Duluth Police Department on Wednesday reported that Timothy Scott Alan Davich, 49, a Level 3 Predatory Offender, is now living in the the vicinity of North 22nd Avenue West and Second Street in Duluth.

Davich, 49, has a history of sexual contact with male victims age 6-16 which included penetration. Davich was known to his victims. Davich is white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 197 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Dabich had previously lived in Normanna Township and had previously lived in the same area of Lincoln Park.

In September, 2001, Davich was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct. In June, 2002, Davich pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, was fined $500 and sentenced to one year at Northeast Regional Correction Center, with time stayed on two years' probation with conditions.