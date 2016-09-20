Scientists urge Trump to support Paris climate accord

Some 375 of America's top scientists on Tuesday published an open letter aimed at Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump urging an end to politics surrounding climate change, saying the U.S. and the rest of the world are in peril if the nation doesn't act.

The members of the National Academy of Sciences, including 30 Nobel laureates, said U.S policy must stand with the global climate accord struck in Paris in December and supported by the Obama administration.

The letter is aimed at Trump who has called climate change a hoax and who has urged withdrawal from the Paris accord that seeks to cut carbon dioxide emissions.

Democratic Nominee Hillary Clinton supports the Paris agreement.

"The consequences of opting out of the global community would be severe and long-lasting — for our planet's climate and for the international credibility of the United States,'' the letter states. "Nations that find innovative ways of decarbonizing energy systems and sequestering CO2 will be the economic leaders of the 21st century."

The signatories include Prof. Sarah Hobbie at the University of Minnesota's College of Biological Sciences. Hobbie has been involved in research on the impacts of warming climate on ecosystems, including Minnesota ecosystems. That research includes the effects of warmer temperatures on native Northland trees, conducted at the University's Cloquet forestry station.

Hobbie said the Paris agreement is a critical start to address the problem.

"As a scientists I thought it was important that we move beyond this conservation about whether humans are impacting climate change. There is no longer scientific debate on that. We know humans are impacting climate," Hobbie said. "But I also got involved as a person, as a member of society, because it's time to move past the blame and decide what we are going to do about it. We're nearing a tipping point where if we don't take action, it will be too late."

The vast majority of scientists who study the issue say the release of carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gases spurred by human action are causing temperatures to increase and spurring other climate impacts, such as droughts and extreme storms.

The group said the letter was necessary because some candidates, including Trump, are still calling climate change a political issue or a hoax, or claiming that the warming of the atmosphere is due to natural causes or outside human control.

"Such claims are inconsistent with reality," the letter notes.

"Human-caused climate change is not a belief, a hoax, or a conspiracy. It is a physical reality," the scientists wrote. "Fossil fuels powered the Industrial Revolution. But the burning of oil, coal, and gas also caused most of the historical increase in atmospheric levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases. This increase in greenhouse gases is changing Earth's climate."

The letter, which made it clear that the scientists were speaking for themselves and not the academy or their institutions, said human fingerprints on the climate system are "visible everywhere."

"They are seen in warming of the oceans, the land surface, and the lower atmosphere. They are identifiable in sea level rise, altered rainfall patterns, retreat of Arctic sea ice, ocean acidification, and many other aspects of the climate system," the letter noted. "Human-caused climate change is not something far removed from our day-to-day experience, affecting only the remote Arctic. It is present here and now, in our own country, in our own states, and in our own communities."

The letter was released on the same day that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported yet another record warm month.

The globally averaged temperature over land and ocean surfaces for August 2016 was the highest for the month of August in the NOAA global temperature dataset record, which dates back to 1880. This marks the 16th consecutive month a monthly global temperature record has been broken, the longest such streak in the 137-year record. The June-August and January-August global temperatures were also the highest on record.