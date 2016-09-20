Kids Voting returns to Duluth polling places

Carl Svendsen, a board member on the board of directors for Kids Voting Minnesota/Duluth, puts signs up at Precinct 6 and 7 at the Woodland Community Club. (file photo / News Tribune)

"Kids Voting started here and many people, including myself, remember going to vote before I was voting age, going with my parents," Mayor Emily Larson said at a Tuesday press conference. "I hear over and over again how kids are excited about voting and excited about the election."

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade will be able to cast a ballot in Kids Voting Duluth, part of a national nonpartisan education program, at their polling location from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. The program will be set up at polling locations within the Duluth school district.

Volunteers are needed to serve as election judges with Kids Voting Duluth on Election Day and interested people or groups can visit bit.ly/KVDuluthVolunteer to sign up for a shift. Volunteer shifts are scheduled from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. or from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Election Day. Training and orientation information will be provided to volunteers.

The students' election results are expected to be available Nov. 9.

Children know what they want and there's a "purity in their ask," Larson said, showing pictures drawn by students depicting what they want in Duluth. Some suggestions would be difficult to fulfill — a race track that ends at Pizza Luce, and more rainbows — but some suggestions need to be taken seriously, Larson said as she held up a drawing that included "no more drugs" written in a child's handwriting.

"Some of what we hear when we listen to kids is fun and it's sweet and it reminds us of being kids ourselves, but sometimes kids say things that are really serious, like no more drugs, no more weapons, no more bad people, no more things that make their community feel bad. It's really powerful when kids share that message with you because what we get to say to them is, 'Good for you for speaking up and now good for you for taking action,' " Larson said.

The district's social studies department has partnered with the Kids Voting Duluth since the beginning and will use the program's K-12 curriculum in the classrooms to prepare students to participate on Election Day.

Superintendent Bill Gronseth said the district is proud to help bring the program back to the community.

"The kids are so excited to have their voice heard and I know that when parents bring their kid into a polling place, for a long time now, about six years, we've been hearing, 'Whatever happened to that Kids Voting?' " Gronseth said.

Marshall School is grateful for the Kids Voting Duluth program, Head of School Kevin Breen said. He added that this year's election is capturing students' attention and the program is an opportunity to have "substantive discussions" in the classrooms.

"I think every four years in education, we think about putting our best foot forward with education about politics and elections, but it takes partners like you to really get something off the ground," he said.

Bonnie Jorgenson, head of Duluth Edison Charter Schools, said the schools will be incorporating the Kids Voting curriculum.

"One of the things we really talk with our students about is the core value of responsibility, and one of the pieces I like the best about this Kids Voting program is that it gives us an anchor into that core responsibility as a citizen in the United States and the great opportunity we have here in our country to participate as voters in a world setting where so many other countries don't have that same opportunity," she said.

For more information and to sign up to volunteer, visit bit.ly/KVDuluth