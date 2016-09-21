A warm front will approach from the south and increase our chance of rain today. Rain probably will stay to the south of the Twin Ports. The rain will stick around through Saturday and most likely will be heaviest through the southern part of the Northland. Another low and warm front will be situated to our south on Saturday and bring rain to southern Minnesota, but the Twin Ports could tap into some of the rain. Saturday looks to be foggy and breezy. Rain will continue on Sunday.