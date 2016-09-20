Douglas County has a temporary solution to a staffing shortage in the district attorney's office as the search continues for the county's next assistant district attorney.

Bayfield County's next district attorney, Kim Lawton, is filling in on a part-time basis.

The temporary hire is an unconventional way of dealing with what local officials say is a chronic and widespread issue.

A state analysis of the workload at the Douglas County District Attorney's Office shows they have enough cases to merit hiring six full-time positions and one part-time prosecutor, according to outgoing DA Dan Blank. Currently, the office has 2.5 employees after the recent resignation of assistant DA Erica Ellenwood.

"We've gone years and years and years where prosecutors haven't gotten raises. We've had turnover like crazy in prosecutor ranks statewide," Blank said. "We've gone year after year with short-staffing in prosecutors and support staffing in county offices. It is going to come crashing down on us one of these days."

Blank is now looking for his 10th assistant district attorney in seven years, and he said the pickings are slim. Blank had eight candidates in the latest round of hiring, and he offered interviews to three; two declined, and the third, an attorney from the Milwaukee area, decided not to relocate to Superior.

"I have made my pitch to the state and county for additional staff for the DA's office based on caseload and state workload analysis," Blank said. However, the county's Public Safety Committee denied the request last month for additional county-level staff because of ongoing budget challenges.

Blank said the solution involves either raising taxes or reallocating resources, but he said he doubts there's enough political will to support either option. In the meantime, he said, his office is prioritizing cases.

Lawton, a private practice attorney in the Washburn-Ashland area, challenged incumbent Bayfield County DA Fred Bourg and defeated him in last month's Democratic primary with 73 percent of the vote. She's running unopposed in the Nov. 8 general election.

Lawton said she jumped at the opportunity to learn the ropes in Douglas County before stepping into her full-time role.

"Right now, being in a truly under-staffed office, I think it helps me to understand how quick things actually need to happen," she said.

Blank, who was defeated in August's Democratic primary by challenger Mark Fruehauf, has been the Douglas County district attorney for more than a quarter-century. Lawton said she jumped at the opportunity to learn the job from a seasoned prosecutor.

"If I can learn something, I will," Lawton said. "You can't run an office for 25-plus years and not know what you're doing."

Shelley Nelson of the Superior Telegram and Danielle Kaeding of Wisconsin Public Radio contributed to this report.