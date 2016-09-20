First Witness campaign targets child abuse awareness

First Witness executive director Beth Olson speaks at the kick-off of the organizations 'I Stand with Kids' campaign Tuesday. At left is Ross Litman, St. Louis County sheriff. Kim Schneider / kschneider@duluthnews.com

Police departments in northern Minnesota rely on support from community organizations to help prevent crime and keep people safe, said Proctor Police Chief Walter Wobig.

Resources, training and funding are limited, he said, but First Witness Child Advocacy Center in Duluth provides a crucial service — to police departments and the community.

"Had it not been for this organization to be available to provide training and support during these investigations, a lot of these things would be slipping through the cracks," he said.

First Witness kicked off its fourth annual "I Stand with Kids Campaign" on Tuesday morning. The campaign pushes to encourage community conversations about child abuse in a proactive way as well as raise money for First Witness programs.

Throughout September, First Witness will sell lawn-sign-sized cutout figures of two children called "Blue Kids." These signs, which can be customized with a name, photo or logo, will sell for $20 to $50. Money raised provides funding for the organization's Safe and Strong Child program, which offers child abuse prevention and education programming.

These "Blue Kids" will be on display at the organization's "I Stand with Kids" day, from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 1 at Harrison Park, 3000 W. Third St. Visit the organization's website or call (218) 727-8353 to sponsor a "Blue Kid."

Beth Olson, executive director of First Witness, said talking about child abuse can be daunting, but it is an important step in keeping children in the community safe.

"The most important thing we can do as a community is to engage in conversation about it, be talking to our kids about it, be talking together as parents about it and making sure our professionals are trained to respond in all sectors of our community," Olson said.

First Witness encourages community members to start conversations with each other and their kids this month about safe and unsafe touching, Olson said. She said First Witness provides resources to help parents and families learn how to discuss that difficult topic with their kids.

In 2015, First Witness Child Advocacy Center educated 2,500 kids in local school systems, from kindergarten through sixth grade, on the topic of child abuse.

The organization also delivered 57 presentations on child abuse education, reaching about 1,000 people in the Duluth area, according to a recent press release. When representatives from the organization are not doing community outreach, they are training local officials, counseling and providing child-appropriate forensic interviewing.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said social-service referrals and reports of crimes against children are on the rise in the Duluth area.

"Somebody's got to be an advocate for those children, and it can't always be law enforcement," Tusken said. "We need to support First Witness."

St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman, a former team and board member of First Witness, said when cases of child abuse are reported, law enforcement work with First Witness staff to arrange an interview with the victim, which is conducted by law enforcement or a First Witness advocate.

Litman said the organization can only continue to work in the community if it is funded properly.

"It's been my experience in over 24 years of law enforcement that we have made great strides in preventing, stopping child abuse," Litman said. "But we still have much, much work to do."